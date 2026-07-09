Typhoon Bavi Poised to Strike: Taiwan and China on High Alert

Typhoon Bavi, predicted to be the largest storm since 1987, poses a severe threat to Taiwan and China with wind speeds nearing 200 kph. While Taiwan braces for heavy rainfall and possible devastation, parts of China still reel from Typhoon Maysak. Climate change exacerbates region's risk of intense storms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China And Taiwan Were Bracing For Possibly The Most Destructive Tropical Storm In Years As Typhoon Bavi Churned Southeast Of Taiwan On Thursday | Updated: 09-07-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 13:31 IST
Typhoon Bavi Poised to Strike: Taiwan and China on High Alert

Taiwan and China are preparing for a significant natural threat as Typhoon Bavi nears landfall. The storm system, located southeast of Taiwan, carries winds approaching 200 kph (124 mph). This development comes as China contends with the aftermath of Typhoon Maysak, which has already cost 39 lives.

In Taiwan, the forecast predicts up to a meter of rain for northern mountain regions. The defense ministry has mobilized around 29,000 soldiers in anticipation of possible destruction, marking the most severe typhoon since Kong-rey in 2024. Bavi, wider than France at approximately 1,000 km, is expected to affect northern Taiwan before moving towards China's Fujian province.

As climate change intensifies storm threats globally, this year is especially worrying due to the looming presence of El Nino, which may provoke more severe tropical activity. Residents in Taiwan and parts of Japan remain on high alert, preparing for the worst as experts warn of Bavi's potential catastrophic impacts.

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