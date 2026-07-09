Standalone Health Insurers Surge Ahead with Robust Growth in 2026

Standalone health insurers are outpacing their diversified private counterparts, boasting strong premium growth and increased market share, according to a newly released report by YES Securities. In June 2026, these insurers were identified as the strongest-performing segment, emphasizing the role of health insurance in driving industry growth.

The report highlights a significant leap in Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) for standalone health insurers, which surged by 30.9% year-on-year, reaching Rs 43.7 billion. This growth starkly contrasts with the 15.1% and 13.2% increases seen by private diversified and public sector insurers, respectively. Monthly premium collections for these health insurers also rose by 13.8%.

Further findings show an increase in the market share of standalone health insurers, climbing to 16.1% in June. Notable performances include Star Health, with a GDPI of Rs 15.9 billion and a 19.2% increase, and Niva Bupa, which posted a robust 34.3% rise to Rs 8 billion. Care Insurance also exhibited strong performance, with a 41.9% growth.

Among diversified private insurers, HDFC ERGO marked a 33.5% growth, with Bajaj Allianz General showing a 21.8% increase, while ICICI Lombard posted a 13.7% rise. However, Go Digit experienced a 2.8% decline in premiums. Overall, the general insurance industry's GDPI rose to Rs 271.96 billion, up 16.1% year-on-year.

The persistent success of standalone health insurers suggests a fertile ground for enhanced competition and innovation in health insurance offerings. For consumers, this translates to a broader range of health insurance products to choose from.