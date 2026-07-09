EU Court Upholds Rules for Football Agents
The European Court of Justice has upheld the German Football Association's rules on football agents, stating they do not breach EU antitrust laws if they serve the public interest. The court noted that such restrictions might be necessary to pursue legitimate objectives that are not anti-competitive in nature.
The European Court of Justice has ruled that the regulations set by the German Football Association for football agents do not violate EU antitrust laws, provided they serve the public interest.
The court's decision highlights that the restrictions may be essential to achieve legitimate objectives that are not inherently anti-competitive.
This ruling confirms the legal framework within which football agents must operate, emphasizing the balance between regulation and public interest.