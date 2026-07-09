EU Court Upholds Rules for Football Agents

The European Court of Justice has upheld the German Football Association's rules on football agents, stating they do not breach EU antitrust laws if they serve the public interest. The court noted that such restrictions might be necessary to pursue legitimate objectives that are not anti-competitive in nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The German Football Associations Rules Governing The Activities Of Football Players Agents Do Not Breach Eu Antitrust Rules If Such Restrictions Serve The Public Interest | Updated: 09-07-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 13:45 IST
EU Court Upholds Rules for Football Agents
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The European Court of Justice has ruled that the regulations set by the German Football Association for football agents do not violate EU antitrust laws, provided they serve the public interest.

The court's decision highlights that the restrictions may be essential to achieve legitimate objectives that are not inherently anti-competitive.

This ruling confirms the legal framework within which football agents must operate, emphasizing the balance between regulation and public interest.

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