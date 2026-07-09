EU Court Upholds Rules for Football Agents

The German Football Associations Rules Governing The Activities Of Football Players Agents Do Not Breach Eu Antitrust Rules If Such Restrictions Serve The Public Interest

The European Court of Justice has ruled that the regulations set by the German Football Association for football agents do not violate EU antitrust laws, provided they serve the public interest.

The court's decision highlights that the restrictions may be essential to achieve legitimate objectives that are not inherently anti-competitive.

This ruling confirms the legal framework within which football agents must operate, emphasizing the balance between regulation and public interest.