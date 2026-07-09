Eurozone Bond Yields Respond to U.S.-Iran Tensions

On Thursday, eurozone bond yields took a slight dip as oil prices showed stability. Despite this, yields stayed close to their highest levels in seven weeks following a surge prompted by concerns over the potential breakdown of a U.S.-Iran agreement to cease hostilities.

Germany's 10-year bond yield saw a decrease of 2 basis points, settling at 3.069%, after an increase of 10 basis points the previous day. The tense geopolitical climate was exacerbated by U.S. military efforts to maintain open shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to retaliatory assaults from Iran on countries like Kuwait and Bahrain.

In money markets, traders adjusted their expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy, predicting 35 basis points of tightening. The ongoing volatility has made upcoming days crucial in determining whether the situation will escalate or de-escalate.