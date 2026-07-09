Yogi Adityanath Vows To Make Bundelkhand a Global Industrial Hub

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced the inauguration and foundation-laying of multiple development projects in Banda, as part of his vision to transform the area into a global industrial and defence manufacturing hub. Speaking to a large crowd at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Degree College, Adityanath expressed his determination to reverse migration trends by establishing Bundelkhand as a premier industrial city under the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA).

The Chief Minister proclaimed Bundelkhand would become 'Heaven on Earth,' attracting talent from across the world for job opportunities. Specifically, he emphasized the region's future as a 'Defence Industrial Corridor' where high-grade Brahmos missiles would be manufactured. Adityanath highlighted the freeing of 64,000 acres from land mafias as a pivotal step in the transformation. Reflecting on changes over the past decade, he described the current infrastructure and employment opportunities as a stark improvement from his first visit to Bundelkhand 9.5 years ago.

Adityanath criticized the previous Samajwadi Party government's approach, contrasting it with the BJP's focus on heritage and development. He argued that the BJP invests in temple and heritage beautification, while accusing the opposition of neglect and divisive politics. The successful promotion of Banda's Shajjar stone under the 'One District One Product' scheme was cited as a testament to the area's growing global recognition. With new educational institutions established, Adityanath credited local political representation for progress and warned against reverting to 'mafia or dacoit' governance.