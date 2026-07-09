German Export Surge Defies Expectations Amid Global Challenges

In a surprising turn of events, German exports jumped by 0.9% in May, surpassing expectations of a 0.3% decline, as reported by the federal statistics office on Thursday.

This uptick was propelled by significant export increases to the United States, Germany's premier export market, which rose by 23.1% in one month, underlining the strength of the U.S. economy. Exports to China also saw a rise of 7.1%. However, imports slid by 2.5%, impacting Germany's trade dynamics.

The foreign trade balance showed a surplus swelling to €19.1 billion from April's €14.7 billion, amidst an overall export rise of 3.6% outside the EU, despite a 1.1% decrease to EU nations. Experts underscore the volatile and politically charged nature of global trade moving forward.