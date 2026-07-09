SK Hynix's Blockbuster $28 Billion U.S. Share Sale: A Boon for AI Chip Industry

Demand For Sk Hynixs Billion Us Share Sale Was More Than Seven Times Available Shares

SK Hynix's $28 billion U.S. share sale has drawn massive investor interest, with demand outstripping available shares sevenfold.

The funds raised will finance new factories as the company meets escalating AI chip demands. While SK Hynix aims to close its valuation gap with U.S. rival Micron, challenges like the Korea discount remain.

Despite recent market fluctuations, SK Hynix has achieved historic gains, driven by demand for AI data center chips. Its upcoming ADR listing on NASDAQ underscores its pivotal role in the chip industry.