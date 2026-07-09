CXMT Leads the Chip Charge: A New Era for China's Memory Market
Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) is gearing up for a major IPO in Shanghai, aiming to raise $4.34 billion. Despite historical challenges against giants like Samsung and SK Hynix, CXMT's growth reflects its ambition and recent performance gains, driven by a prospective market share increase to 7.7% by 2025.
Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT), China's leading memory chipmaker, announced on Thursday plans to commence book-building for its Shanghai initial public offering (IPO) on July 15. The company aims to garner an impressive 29.5 billion yuan, equivalent to $4.34 billion.
Though traditionally lagging behind industry giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, CXMT is poised to accept investor subscriptions on July 16. This IPO arrives amid fluctuating global memory chip markets and may impact China's tech-driven stock market.
Blacklisted by the U.S., CXMT intends to leverage IPO funds to upgrade its production capabilities. As the fourth-largest global DRAM manufacturer, CXMT anticipates capturing a 7.7% market share by 2025, driven by extraordinary revenue growth.