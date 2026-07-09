Optimizing Indonesia's State-Owned Enterprises: An Ambitious Overhaul
Indonesia plans to streamline its more than 1,000 state-owned enterprises into 300 to enhance efficiency and value creation. Rani Piputri, of Danantara Investment Management, discussed this strategy at the Reuters NEXT Asia event, signaling a strategic push to corporatize and optimize these entities.
During the Reuters NEXT Asia event in Singapore, Rani Piputri, head of public investment at Danantara Investment Management, shared Indonesia's ambitious plan to optimize its extensive network of state-owned enterprises.
Piputri revealed that Indonesia is looking to consolidate its over 1,000 state-owned enterprises down to 300 within the next few years. This strategy aims to enhance the performance and value delivery of these critical entities.
Efforts to corporatize and streamline these enterprises indicate a significant shift in Indonesia's approach to managing its economic assets. The outcome is expected to bolster economic efficiency and national investment returns.
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