Ukraine's top prosecutor says no signs of Kyiv being behind Nord Stream blasts

Ukraine's Prosecutor General has denied Kyiv's involvement in the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions, proposing a joint investigation with Germany instead of accepting its suspicions of Ukrainian state entities.

Reuters | Ukraines Prosecutor General Denied On Thursday Kyivs Involvement In Blowing Up The Nord Stream Gas Pipelines In | Updated: 09-07-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 16:00 IST
Ukraine's top prosecutor says no signs of Kyiv being behind Nord Stream blasts
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Prosecutor General denied on Thursday Kyiv's involvement ‌in blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022, and proposed forming a joint investigation team with Germany, which suspects that Ukrainian state entities were behind the explosions. The explosions, months after Russia's invasion ‌of Ukraine in February 2022, damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a vital route for Russian gas ‌exports to Europe, as well as the Nord Stream 2 branch, which had yet to enter service.

The Prosecutor General's office said in a statement that, based on the investigation so far, no evidence indicated that Ukraine, its official entities ⁠or any ​of its officials were involved ⁠in the September 2022 explosions in the Baltic Sea, or had issued any related orders on behalf of Ukraine. "At ⁠the same time, the investigation into these circumstances is not yet complete, and the necessary evidence is still being ​gathered and examined," it said. Last week, German federal prosecutors charged a former Ukrainian army officer ⁠with being a co-perpetrator of a war crime over the blasts, accusing him of acting on behalf of unspecified Ukrainian ⁠state ​entities.

Arrested in Italy in August and transferred to Germany in November, the suspect, identified as Serhii K., has denied the charges. Ukraine will seek to set up a joint investigation team with German ⁠authorities to enable prompt exchange of information while it continues to cooperate with them, according to ⁠the prosecutor's office.

German prosecutors allege ⁠that Serhii K., an active Ukrainian army officer in 2022, collaborated with other military personnel to plan and execute the pipeline attacks to permanently disrupt gas ‌deliveries and ‌curtail financing for Russia's war effort.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026