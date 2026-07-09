ADB Revises Down Asia's 2026 Economic Growth Amid Global Uncertainties

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has cut its 2026 growth forecast for Asia-Pacific developing economies to 4.9%, down from 5.5% in 2025. The revision is attributed to prolonged global energy market disruptions, inflated by Middle Eastern conflicts, impacting regional inflation and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 15:38 IST
ADB Revises Down Asia's 2026 Economic Growth Amid Global Uncertainties
Asian Development Bank logo (Photo/@ADB_HQ). Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has adjusted its economic growth forecast for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific, predicting a decrease to 4.9% for 2026 from a previous 5.5% in 2025. This adjustment comes amid greater-than-expected disruptions in global energy markets due to ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

The latest Asian Development Outlook report indicates these disruptions will persist even after a framework agreement was signed in June. The economic impact has spread beyond the energy sector, affecting fertilizer and commodity prices, and elevating inflationary pressures across supply chains. Inflation in the region is now forecasted at 4.3% this year, up 0.7 percentage points from earlier predictions.

"While the framework agreement could stabilize energy markets, the adjustment pace remains uncertain and fraught with risks," commented ADB Chief Economist Albert Park. He emphasized that while growth in developing Asia-Pacific persists, the conflict necessitates a delicate policy balance of growth support and inflation control.

The report warns of potential market tightening and rising economic pressures if conflicts escalate or geopolitical instability prolongs. Additionally, elevated global financial conditions are boosting sovereign bond yields and borrowing costs, risking broader regional fiscal deficits. Rising fertilizer costs also threaten agricultural productivity and food security, compounding economic uncertainty with trade policy and tariff issues.

Adjusted forecasts show China's economy maintaining a 4.6% growth in 2026, bolstered by infrastructure investments and exports, with India seeing a revised decrease to 6.6% due to high energy costs impacting demand. Reduced domestic demand, declining tourism, increasing inflation, and import costs are trimming Southeast Asia and the Pacific's growth outlooks.

For 2027, the broader region anticipates maintaining a 5.1% growth, which reflects potential economic recovery as geopolitical and inflation pressures ease, while inflation rates may moderate to 3.4%.

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