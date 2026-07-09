India-Australia Forge Landmark Nuclear Partnership

Nuno Matos, CEO of ANZ, hailed India as a global powerhouse, citing its impressive economic reforms and sustained high growth rates. Speaking at the Australia CEO Forum in Melbourne, Matos highlighted India's transformation through technology and renewable energy advancements, attracting global attention.

With India maintaining nearly 8% growth over five years, Matos emphasized its leading position among G20 economies. His remarks underscore India's rising global economic status, supporting its transformation into one of the world's most significant nations.

In a historic bilateral advancement, India and Australia signed a landmark nuclear energy agreement, with Australia set to supply uranium for India's civil atomic program. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the partnership a boost for India's clean energy goals, further consolidating their strategic geopolitical vision.

Both nations, renowned for being vibrant democracies and major oceanic powers, reinforced their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The agreement, under the 2015 Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation, paves the way for enhanced collaboration in clean energy, critical minerals, defense, and Indo-Pacific stability.

At this pivotal juncture, the landmark frameworks symbolize a commitment to strengthening regional security, economic resilience, and bilateral cooperation between the countries, affirming their dedication to a stable, secure, and prosperous future.