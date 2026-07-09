Blaze in Athens: Firefighters Tackle Major Fire Incident

Greek Firefighters On Thursday Were Battling A Fire Which Broke Out At A Business Premises Some Km Miles Northwest Of Athens

Greek firefighters are engaged in a fierce battle against a substantial fire that erupted at a business premises approximately 15 kilometers northwest of Athens. According to the fire brigade, the incident has left at least two individuals severely injured.

On-site, around 75 firefighters have been mobilized, supported by 20 fire engines and a helicopter, to mitigate the blaze that began early in the morning. The fire has sent a thick plume of black smoke into the air.

Authorities have urged residents to vacate the area for safety. The presence of a fuel truck within the premises raised concerns, but a fire brigade official suggested it was likely empty.