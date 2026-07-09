Blaze in Athens: Firefighters Tackle Major Fire Incident
Greek firefighters are combating a major fire at a business premises near Athens, seriously injuring at least two people. Seventy-five firefighters, 20 engines, and a helicopter have been deployed. Authorities have asked residents to evacuate as a fuel truck is reportedly at the site.
Greek firefighters are engaged in a fierce battle against a substantial fire that erupted at a business premises approximately 15 kilometers northwest of Athens. According to the fire brigade, the incident has left at least two individuals severely injured.
On-site, around 75 firefighters have been mobilized, supported by 20 fire engines and a helicopter, to mitigate the blaze that began early in the morning. The fire has sent a thick plume of black smoke into the air.
Authorities have urged residents to vacate the area for safety. The presence of a fuel truck within the premises raised concerns, but a fire brigade official suggested it was likely empty.