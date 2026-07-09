USTR says final action on Brazil tariffs coming soon
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expects a decision on US tariffs on Brazilian imports to be made soon, despite ongoing divisions over trade practices.
- Country:
- United States
WASHINGTON, July 9 - U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Thursday that a decision regarding U.S. tariffs on Brazilian imports would come very soon but the countries are still divided over trade practices.
"I've been speaking with the Brazilians. We've been trying to negotiate. I think there's still a lot of distance between us, so you'll see final action very soon on Brazil because we have a statutory deadline of July 15," Greer said in an interview on Fox Business Network.
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