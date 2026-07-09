USTR says final action on Brazil tariffs coming soon

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expects a decision on US tariffs on Brazilian imports to be made soon, despite ongoing divisions over trade practices.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 18:10 IST
USTR says final action on Brazil tariffs coming soon
Jamieson Greer
  • Country:
  • United States

WASHINGTON, July 9 - ​U.S. ​Trade Representative ‌Jamieson Greer said ​on Thursday that a ‌decision regarding U.S. tariffs on Brazilian imports would come very ‌soon but the countries ‌are still divided over trade practices.

"I've been speaking with the ⁠Brazilians. ​We've ⁠been trying to negotiate. I think ⁠there's still a lot of ​distance between us, so you'll ⁠see final action very soon ⁠on ​Brazil because we have a statutory deadline of ⁠July 15," Greer said in ⁠an interview ⁠on Fox Business Network.

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