USTR says final action on Brazil tariffs coming soon

WASHINGTON, July 9 - ​U.S. ​Trade Representative ‌Jamieson Greer said ​on Thursday that a ‌decision regarding U.S. tariffs on Brazilian imports would come very ‌soon but the countries ‌are still divided over trade practices.

"I've been speaking with the ⁠Brazilians. ​We've ⁠been trying to negotiate. I think ⁠there's still a lot of ​distance between us, so you'll ⁠see final action very soon ⁠on ​Brazil because we have a statutory deadline of ⁠July 15," Greer said in ⁠an interview ⁠on Fox Business Network.