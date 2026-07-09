UK's FTSE 100 ticks lower as AstraZeneca drag offsets banks, mining gains
The UK's FTSE 100 index fell 0.2% to 10,472.5 points on Thursday, weighed down by AstraZeneca's disappointing trial results.
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- United Kingdom
The UK's FTSE 100 ended slightly lower on Thursday as heavyweight AstraZeneca dropped after reporting disappointing results from a late-stage trial, offsetting gains in mining and bank stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.2% to 10,472.5 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 1% to snap a three-day losing streak.