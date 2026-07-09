UK's FTSE 100 ticks lower as AstraZeneca drag offsets banks, mining gains

The Uks Ftse Ended Slightly Lower On Thursday As Heavyweight Astrazeneca Dropped After Reporting Disappointing Results From A Latestage Trial

The UK's FTSE 100 ended slightly lower on Thursday as heavyweight AstraZeneca dropped after reporting disappointing ‌results from a late-stage trial, offsetting gains in mining and bank stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.2% to 10,472.5 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 1% to snap a three-day losing ‌streak.