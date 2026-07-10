UAE's E& to sell Vodafone stake to French telecoms tycoon for nearly $6 billion
E& Group, a UAE telecoms operator, will sell its 16.21% stake in Vodafone to a company owned by Xavier Niel's family group for $5.95 billion.
- Country:
- France
UAE telecoms operator E& Group said on Friday it would sell its entire stake in Vodafone to a company owned by the family group of French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel for $5.95 billion.
E& will divest its entire holding of 16.21% stake in Vodafone for 112.5 pence per share, it said. Vodafone's shares last closed at 97.76 pence.
E& said it would no longer exert control or influence Vodafone's board or management team, adding that its board representative had stepped down as a non-executive director of Vodafone. The transaction will result in net cash return of about $1.3 billion, E& said.