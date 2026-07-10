UAE's E& to sell Vodafone stake to French telecoms tycoon for nearly $6 billion

Uae Telecoms Operator E Group Said On Friday It Would Sell Its Entire Stake In Vodafone To A Company Owned By The Family Group Of French Telecoms Tycoon Xavier Niel For Billion E Will Divest Its Entire Holding Of Stake In Vodafone For Pence Per Share

UAE ​telecoms operator E& Group said on Friday ‌it would sell its entire stake in Vodafone to a company owned by ‌the family group of French telecoms ‌tycoon Xavier Niel for $5.95 billion.

E& will divest its entire holding of 16.21% ⁠stake ​in Vodafone ⁠for 112.5 pence per share, it said. Vodafone's ⁠shares last closed at 97.76 pence.

E& ​said it would no longer exert ⁠control or influence Vodafone's board or management ⁠team, ​adding that its board representative had stepped down as a ⁠non-executive director of Vodafone. The transaction will result in ⁠net ⁠cash return of about $1.3 billion, E& said.