Swimming-Olympic champion McKeown to miss Pan Pacs, Commonwealth Games due to illness

Kaylee McKeown has withdrawn from this year's ​Pan Pacific Championships and Commonwealth Games ​due to medical issues, saying ‌she has ​struggled with fatigue, shortness of breath and a loss of appetite for several months. The 24-year-old Australian has won ‌a record 10 individual backstroke titles across the Olympic Games and World Aquatics Championships.

She is the reigning Olympic champion in the 100-metre and 200m backstroke and holds the world record ‌in the long-course 50m backstroke, and the long-course and short-course 200m backstroke. "I am ‌gutted to medically withdraw," she said in a statement to Swimming Australia on Friday. "What I thought a few months ago was the flu has turned out to be my body fighting glandular fever."

"I ⁠was sick ​going into trials ⁠and I just have not got better and I am worried about pushing myself so hard that ⁠I end up with chronic fatigue. "It was a hard decision to make but it was the ​right one."

In a separate Instagram post, McKeown said she wants to focus on ⁠her recovery and be ready for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. "Unfortunately I’ve had to pull the pin ⁠on ​Comm Games and Pan Pacs," she said. "Not exactly ideal, but LA28 is the big picture and I’d rather have myself sorted by then. So, for now, ⁠I’ll be M.I.A."

McKeown has won four Commonwealth Games gold medals, all of them in Birmingham ⁠in 2022. The Pan ⁠Pacific championships run from August 12 to 15 in Irvine, California. The Commonwealth Games begin in Glasgow from July 23 and ‌run through ‌August 2.