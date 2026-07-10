UNHCR Expands AI Tools to Improve Refugee Protection Worldwide

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is expanding its use of artificial intelligence to improve the way it supports millions of refugees and displaced people around the world. With nearly 42 million refugees globally and vast amounts of data generated through its operations, the agency believes AI can help transform humanitarian work by reducing administrative tasks, improving analysis and allowing staff to spend more time helping people directly.

UNHCR High Commissioner Barham Salih said better use of data can help identify protection risks earlier, strengthen emergency preparedness and improve operational decision-making. He noted that AI, when used responsibly and supported by strong safeguards, has the potential to speed up processes while maintaining a strong focus on protecting vulnerable communities.

New AI Platforms Support Staff and Refugees

Among the agency's newest tools is SHAPE, a secure generative AI assistant developed for internal use. The platform can analyse large collections of documents, identify key trends, extract important information and review qualitative reports from field operations. SHAPE recently helped prepare UNHCR's 2026–2029 strategy for Bangladesh, significantly reducing the time spent on document analysis and giving staff more opportunities to engage directly with refugees and host communities.

UNHCR is also developing AI-powered services for refugees. Future upgrades to its Help website network will guide users to the most relevant information based on their country of origin and asylum while responding to their own language. Another project, called the Digital Gateway, is being designed to give refugees easier access to registration, appointments, financial assistance and case information through an AI assistant that supports voice features and low-data access for greater accessibility.

The agency has also introduced an AI business assistant in Paraguay that helps refugees and asylum-seekers develop business plans by analysing local markets, regulations and financial projections. Following encouraging results, UNHCR plans to expand the tool to other countries where refugees are building small businesses.

Responsible AI Remains a Top Priority

Looking ahead, UNHCR sees AI playing a larger role in predicting conflicts, climate disasters and displacement by combining humanitarian data with satellite imagery, climate models, socioeconomic indicators and open-source information. Such systems could improve early warning capabilities and help emergency resources reach affected communities before crises escalate.

The agency stressed that protecting sensitive personal information remains essential. It warned that AI systems must be carefully managed to prevent data leaks, inaccurate information and algorithmic bias that could place refugees at greater risk. Human oversight and strong internal safeguards will continue to guide every stage of AI development, while partnerships with governments, technology companies, researchers and refugee-led organisations will help ensure these tools serve the people who need them most.