WHO Backs Open Health Stack to Build Stronger Digital Health Systems

The World Health Organization (WHO) has joined the launch of the Open Health Stack Software Foundation (OHS-SF), a new initiative hosted by the Linux Foundation that aims to help countries build stronger, more connected digital health systems. Supported by Google and a global coalition of health and technology organizations, the Foundation will promote open-source software that allows health systems to share information more efficiently while reducing dependence on isolated digital platforms.

Many countries currently rely on separate digital systems for immunisation, HIV care, maternal health and other services, often forcing health workers to enter the same information multiple times. This fragmented approach makes it difficult for governments to gain a complete view of their health systems and weakens long-term digital infrastructure.

Open Standards Make Health Data Easier to Share

The Foundation builds on Open Health Stack, a project that began in 2020 after WHO and Google worked together to make WHO's clinical guidance easier to integrate into digital health systems. The initiative officially launched in 2023 and is already supporting millions of people through national digital health records and community health worker platforms across countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and South-East Asia.

Google is now transferring the Open Health Stack code and related assets to the independent Foundation, ensuring that the technology remains community-governed and available to everyone. The software is built on internationally recognised standards such as HL7 FHIR for health data exchange and the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), allowing different systems to communicate using the same language. It also works directly with WHO SMART Guidelines, enabling countries to use machine-readable clinical recommendations without creating additional software.

Countries Gain More Control Over Digital Health

The Foundation will maintain free open-source code libraries, developer tools and reference software that governments and technology partners can adapt to their own needs without licensing fees or dependence on a single technology provider. This approach supports WHO's vision for Resilient Essential Digital and Data Health Infrastructure (REDDHI), helping countries create sustainable digital health systems that they can manage and maintain over the long term.

Another important part of the initiative is the AI Commons for Global Health, a neutral platform developed with WHO to support safe and transparent use of artificial intelligence in healthcare. It will provide common technical standards, evaluation tools and shared AI resources that allow countries to adopt AI solutions while remaining consistent with WHO guidance and international health standards.

WHO's Head of Digital Health and Information Systems, Dr. Garrett Mehl, said many promising digital health systems have struggled after donor funding ended. He stressed that lasting progress depends on countries owning both the governance and technical foundations of their health systems. The Foundation, he said, provides an open, community-led platform that can continue supporting national health systems well beyond individual funding cycles.

Membership in the Foundation is free for governments, academic institutions and non-profit organisations, allowing countries to contribute to the software, adapt it to local priorities and strengthen their own digital health expertise.