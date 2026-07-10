Spain's High Court Investigates Former Chief of Staff in Corruption Scandal

Spains High Court Placed Prime Minister Pedro Sanchezs Former Chief Of Staff And Postmaster General Under Investigation On Friday As Part Of A Wideranging Corruption Probe

The High Court of Spain has launched an investigation into Juan Manuel Serrano, the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, amid a broader corruption probe.

This investigation marks a continuation of scrutiny on members of the Socialist Party (PSOE) as allegations of misconduct grow.

The court is particularly examining text messages exchanged between Serrano and Leire Diez, related to potential disruptions in official investigations, an activity both deny participating in.