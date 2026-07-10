YSRCP Calls for Probe into Political Irregularities Amid Allegations Against Andhra Govt

YSRCP MLC and State General Secretary, Lella Appi Reddy, alongside party leaders, has submitted three comprehensive representations to the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh. The party is urgently calling for intervention in addressing significant irregularities in the ongoing Summary Revision (SIR) process. Copies of these appeals have been forwarded to the Election Commission of India, demanding a statewide independent investigation into reported political interference, unauthorized handling of official Enumeration Forms by private individuals, and instances of voter information being uploaded into the MyTDP App. Additionally, they highlighted intimidation tactics used against Booth Level Officers (BLOs) as evidence of a troubling pattern.

A recent incident in Thamballapalle, captured via an audio recording, points to former TDP MLA Shankar’s assistant exerting pressure on a BLO to relinquish completed Enumeration Forms for entry into the MyTDP App. The YSRCP demanded an immediate inquiry, enhanced security for BLOs, and a stringent ban on the transfer of official election documents to political entities. In a separate appeal, the party pushed for prioritized verification of around 36,388 suspected duplicate and multiple voter entries in the Kuppam Assembly Constituency, advocating for a technology-assisted, field-verified audit to ensure the integrity of genuine voter inclusion.

Concurrently, the YSR Congress Party has leveled criticisms at Andhra Pradesh's coalition government. Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana accused the government of reneging on election commitments and adopting a hostile stance against the opposition. Satyanarayana pointed out unfulfilled pledges to women, stalled education reforms, and deteriorating public service conditions. Separately, TDP state president Palla Srinivas Rao lambasted YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for inconsistencies regarding the development of Amaravati as the state capital, alleging a diversion to a 'three-capital' policy.

Rao alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy reneged on his 2019 campaign promise to develop Amaravati and, once in power, proposed Visakhapatnam as one of the capitals under a three-capital strategy, causing concern over investment in Amaravati. He criticized the alleged projection of alternative capital plans as misleading to both the public and farmers, setting the stage for a contentious political backdrop ahead of future elections.