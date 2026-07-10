Forging Stronger Ties: China and Namibia Collaborate on Energy, Minerals, and More

China On Friday Said It Would Step Up Cooperation With Namibia In The Southern African States Energy

On Friday, discussions between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Beijing focused on strengthening cooperation in key sectors. The Namibian president's seven-day visit aims to attract investment and fulfill election promises of job creation and economic diversification.

This meeting resulted in the signing of eight documents, including agreements to bolster ties in green minerals and establish a framework for economic partnership. Both countries highlighted the importance of critical minerals, including uranium, lithium, and rare earths, with a commitment to advancing cooperation in these areas.

Namibia, rich in resources, aims to become a primary oil producer by 2030. President Nandi-Ndaitwah's call for a 'green revolution' seeks to capitalize on the nation's agricultural and water resources. The visit underscores an enduring bond with China, a significant export market for Namibia, especially in uranium.