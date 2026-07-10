India's Innovation Drive to Boost Electronics Exports

India plans to enhance its electronics export by developing a robust innovation ecosystem, as stated by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. Moving from production to creation of products, India aims to transform from an electronics importer to exporter, aligning with national initiatives. Government schemes support this strategic shift in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 17:52 IST
India's Innovation Drive to Boost Electronics Exports
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India is striving to transition from a net importer to a net exporter of electronics, with a key focus on fostering a robust innovation ecosystem to complement its expanding manufacturing base. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal emphasized the importance of innovation for the country's next growth phase, highlighting the need to create new products.

Speaking at the Chintan Shivir 2026 on Electronics Export Vision, Agrawal stressed the necessity of developing an innovative ecosystem in parallel with the production ecosystem. This approach aims to elevate India from merely producing electronics products to innovating and creating them, aligning with initiatives like Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology reports significant growth in electronics manufacturing over the past decade, alongside expanded export capacities. Government support through various schemes, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Semicon India Programme, is strategically driving the development of domestic manufacturing and innovation, signifying a pivotal shift towards a more innovation-centric growth model in the sector.

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