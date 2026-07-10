Delta Flies High Despite Fuel Price Fluctuations

Delta Air Lines has reaffirmed its full-year profit forecast, offering a promising outlook for the third quarter, which has exceeded expectations. This confidence is demonstrated even as fuel prices begin to ease from this year's peaks.

Delta's Chief Financial Officer, Erik Snell, highlighted the airline's ability to recover from increased fuel costs swiftly. This resilience was seen as Delta recouped 60% of the additional fuel cost in the previous quarter, and promising further gains are expected in the upcoming period.

The aviation giant anticipates adjusted earnings per share to range from $6.50 to $7.50 in 2026, consistently maintaining the forecast since January. Despite fluctuations in fuel prices, Delta projects strong revenue growth to continue toward the year's end.