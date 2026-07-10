Shein's IPO Saga: From Rejection to Approval in Hong Kong

Shein, the ultra-fast-fashion retailer, has received approval for its long-awaited Hong Kong IPO after previous failed attempts in the U.S. and London. Despite political and regulatory challenges, the Chinese e-commerce giant is now set to commence investor roadshows and proceed with its public offering journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ultra Fastfashion Retailer Shein Won Approval For Its Longawaited Hong Kong Ipo On Friday | Updated: 10-07-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 18:27 IST
Shein's IPO Saga: From Rejection to Approval in Hong Kong
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Ultra-fast-fashion giant Shein has finally won approval for its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, as revealed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). This significant move sets the stage for one of the highest-profile retail listings in recent years.

The company, founded by Chinese entrepreneur Sky Xu, has faced hurdles including political sensitivities and controversies over labor practices. After navigating such challenges, Shein can now focus on orchestrating investor roadshows and gearing up for the Hong Kong stock exchange hearing.

With its recent valuation adjustments, Shein targets a public offering that would solidify its presence in global markets, despite previous setbacks in the U.S. and UK due to geopolitical and regulatory pressures.

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