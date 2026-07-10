Revolutionizing India’s Financial System with Digital Reforms

The Indian government is considering significant reforms, including digital notarization, to streamline document verification and enhance foreign nationals' access to the financial system. Key initiatives like Aadhaar verification and integrating digital ecosystems aim to support MSMEs and expand financial services access, fostering India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:41 IST
Revolutionizing India’s Financial System with Digital Reforms
Harsha Bhowmik, Director, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian government is exploring digital notarization as part of broader reform efforts to simplify document verification processes, according to Harsha Bhowmik, a director in the Ministry of Finance. Speaking at a session on credible financial growth, Bhowmik highlighted the hurdles of current procedures, such as the lack of digital notarization options that complicate onboarding foreign nationals into India's financial system.

Bhowmik noted the challenges with Aadhaar-based authentication, particularly for NRIs accessing the system from abroad due to IP restrictions. He mentioned emerging solutions, like verified signature systems, but acknowledged interoperability issues with foreign signatures as a significant barrier.

For MSMEs, the government's expansion of platforms like TReDS aims to improve access to finance, aided by integrating the Account Aggregator framework with GST returns. These efforts, along with a revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme, seek to enhance cash flow-based lending and enable participation in government tenders through digital means.

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