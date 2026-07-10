Revolutionizing India’s Financial System with Digital Reforms

The Indian government is exploring digital notarization as part of broader reform efforts to simplify document verification processes, according to Harsha Bhowmik, a director in the Ministry of Finance. Speaking at a session on credible financial growth, Bhowmik highlighted the hurdles of current procedures, such as the lack of digital notarization options that complicate onboarding foreign nationals into India's financial system.

Bhowmik noted the challenges with Aadhaar-based authentication, particularly for NRIs accessing the system from abroad due to IP restrictions. He mentioned emerging solutions, like verified signature systems, but acknowledged interoperability issues with foreign signatures as a significant barrier.

For MSMEs, the government's expansion of platforms like TReDS aims to improve access to finance, aided by integrating the Account Aggregator framework with GST returns. These efforts, along with a revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme, seek to enhance cash flow-based lending and enable participation in government tenders through digital means.