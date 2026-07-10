Kanimozhi Criticizes CM Vijay's Remarks Amid Karur Stampede Probe

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi rebukes Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay after his comments on the Karur stampede, emphasizing the ongoing investigation's importance. Kanimozhi urges restraint in speculation and criticizes government inspections for causing public and student distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:46 IST
Kanimozhi Criticizes CM Vijay's Remarks Amid Karur Stampede Probe
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Member of Parliament, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, confronted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for his controversial remarks on the Karur stampede on Friday. Kanimozhi emphasized that responsible behavior is essential as the tragic incident remains the subject of an ongoing investigation. She insisted that everyone should refrain from making hasty comments.

Addressing reporters regarding Vijay's statement, Kanimozhi underscored the importance of understanding the gravity of the situation and acting with responsibility. She highlighted that the investigation into the stampede, which claimed 41 lives, should proceed without interference. The issue has arisen amidst allegations by Vijay that police mismanagement and the previous DMK administration's blame-shifting contributed to the tragedy.

Additionally, Kanimozhi expressed criticism over CM Vijay's government, highlighting that ongoing inspection visits by ministers and legislators have been disruptive, particularly to students. She questioned the intentions behind these inspections and suggested that the Chief Minister's behavior might hint at deeper issues within the current administration's trajectory.

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