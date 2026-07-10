Kanimozhi Criticizes CM Vijay's Remarks Amid Karur Stampede Probe

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Member of Parliament, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, confronted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for his controversial remarks on the Karur stampede on Friday. Kanimozhi emphasized that responsible behavior is essential as the tragic incident remains the subject of an ongoing investigation. She insisted that everyone should refrain from making hasty comments.

Addressing reporters regarding Vijay's statement, Kanimozhi underscored the importance of understanding the gravity of the situation and acting with responsibility. She highlighted that the investigation into the stampede, which claimed 41 lives, should proceed without interference. The issue has arisen amidst allegations by Vijay that police mismanagement and the previous DMK administration's blame-shifting contributed to the tragedy.

Additionally, Kanimozhi expressed criticism over CM Vijay's government, highlighting that ongoing inspection visits by ministers and legislators have been disruptive, particularly to students. She questioned the intentions behind these inspections and suggested that the Chief Minister's behavior might hint at deeper issues within the current administration's trajectory.