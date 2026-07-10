Tamil Nadu CM Offers Hope to Karur Stampede Victims' Families

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay provided employment opportunities to relatives of Karur stampede victims, offering hope and financial security. This gesture supports families like those of beneficiaries Nivethika, Dhanlaxmi, Sangavi, and Guna Sekaran, helping them rebuild and cope following the tragic event which claimed 41 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:44 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Offers Hope to Karur Stampede Victims' Families
Nivethik, relative of one of the 2025 Karur stampede deceased. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt gesture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay extended support to the families impacted by the 2025 Karur stampede, offering government job appointments to help them recover from the tragedy. The incident, which occurred during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally, left 41 people dead and many others injured.

Beneficiaries like Nivethika, who lost her husband, expressed gratitude, highlighting that the job offers hope for her children's future. Similarly, Dhanlaxmi, who lost her son, was moved by the CM's empathy and sees her new role at the SP Office as a beacon of security amid her loss.

For Guna Sekaran, who received a job in the Town Panchayat Department, the appointment brings solace, symbolizing his mother's enduring presence. The Supreme Court has transferred the investigation to the CBI for a fair probe, demonstrating the importance of justice in this sensitive case.

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