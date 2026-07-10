Tamil Nadu CM Offers Hope to Karur Stampede Victims' Families

In a heartfelt gesture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay extended support to the families impacted by the 2025 Karur stampede, offering government job appointments to help them recover from the tragedy. The incident, which occurred during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally, left 41 people dead and many others injured.

Beneficiaries like Nivethika, who lost her husband, expressed gratitude, highlighting that the job offers hope for her children's future. Similarly, Dhanlaxmi, who lost her son, was moved by the CM's empathy and sees her new role at the SP Office as a beacon of security amid her loss.

For Guna Sekaran, who received a job in the Town Panchayat Department, the appointment brings solace, symbolizing his mother's enduring presence. The Supreme Court has transferred the investigation to the CBI for a fair probe, demonstrating the importance of justice in this sensitive case.