SK Hynix's U.S. Launch: A Market Game-Changer?

Wall Street indexes remained steady on Friday as the market focused on SK Hynix's much-anticipated Nasdaq debut, shifting attention from Middle Eastern tensions. The South Korean firm’s high-profile listing is set after a record IPO month led by SpaceX.

SK Hynix raised $26.5 billion through the sale of American Depositary Receipts priced at $149 each, expected to open 18% higher. The chipmaker could uplift the entire sector, suggested experts, amidst an AI-fueled rally and concerns over stretched valuations.

Geopolitical risks remain as U.S.-Iran tensions affect investor sentiment. While earnings reports loom, the S&P 500 anticipates growth driven by technology firms. Market dynamics continue to be influenced by forecasts of Federal Reserve actions amid inflation insights.