O1NE District Launch: Revolutionizing Motor City's Business and Lifestyle

In a pioneering move for Dubai's Motor City, AVENEW Development and KORA Properties have jointly launched O1NE District, a mixed-use destination that promises to redefine business and lifestyle integration in the area. This venture symbolizes the fruition of the strategic partnership announced earlier this year.

O1NE District, set beside the Dubai Autodrome and conveniently located near Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and future Al Maktoum International Airport, encompasses six commercial towers, an integrated retail hub, healthcare facilities, and beautifully landscaped public spaces. The project is valued at AED 6 billion and aims to blend business, retail, dining, and leisure seamlessly.

The first phase, anchored by the DAWN office tower, boasts a Grade A building with flexible and sunlit workspaces directly connected to retail zones via air-conditioned paths. This development will expand to include additional commercial towers, further retail opportunities, and a future healthcare facility, creating a vibrant hub in Motor City.