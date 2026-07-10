O1NE District Launch: Revolutionizing Motor City's Business and Lifestyle

AVENEW Development and KORA Properties have unveiled O1NE District in Dubai's Motor City, a groundbreaking mixed-use development marking the first milestone of their joint vision. Features include commercial towers, retail spaces, and DAWN, the first office building. The project integrates work, lifestyle, and leisure into one cohesive destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-07-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 18:46 IST
O1NE District Launch: Revolutionizing Motor City's Business and Lifestyle
Mr. Nilesh Ved, Chairman of APPCORP Holding, Owner of Apparel Group and Founder of KORA Properties. Image Credit: ANI

In a pioneering move for Dubai's Motor City, AVENEW Development and KORA Properties have jointly launched O1NE District, a mixed-use destination that promises to redefine business and lifestyle integration in the area. This venture symbolizes the fruition of the strategic partnership announced earlier this year.

O1NE District, set beside the Dubai Autodrome and conveniently located near Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and future Al Maktoum International Airport, encompasses six commercial towers, an integrated retail hub, healthcare facilities, and beautifully landscaped public spaces. The project is valued at AED 6 billion and aims to blend business, retail, dining, and leisure seamlessly.

The first phase, anchored by the DAWN office tower, boasts a Grade A building with flexible and sunlit workspaces directly connected to retail zones via air-conditioned paths. This development will expand to include additional commercial towers, further retail opportunities, and a future healthcare facility, creating a vibrant hub in Motor City.

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