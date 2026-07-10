Piyush Goyal Leads Strategic Reviews to Bolster India's Industrial Competitiveness

In a bid to bolster India's industrial competitiveness, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal spearheaded a review meeting with the National Productivity Council. The discussions centered on fostering inter-departmental collaboration and adopting best practices to enhance productivity and service delivery.

The meeting, attended by officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the Department of Commerce, evaluated initiatives aimed at establishing an integrated and efficient administrative framework. Goyal emphasized the government's dedication to strengthening institutional capacities for better service delivery.

In a related effort, Goyal also convened with industry leaders and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy to discuss the steel sector's competitiveness. The government remains committed to collaborating with stakeholders to unlock new growth avenues and support industry aspirations, paving the way for a robust, self-reliant India.