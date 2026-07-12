Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Iran Clash Over Strait of Hormuz

U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged heavy missile and drone assaults targeting U.S. facilities across the Gulf on Sunday. Iran, escalating the conflict, closed the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global energy shipments. Despite a ceasefire deal, tensions remain high, affecting regional stability and global energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us And Iranian Forces Have Exchanged Heavy Missile And Drone Assaults | Updated: 12-07-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 18:40 IST
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Iran Clash Over Strait of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. and Iranian military forces have engaged in a series of heavy missile and drone exchanges, with Tehran targeting American facilities across the Gulf. In response, Iran announced the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz, a move marking a significant escalation in their ongoing conflict.

The renewed hostilities extended to include targets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which had not been attacked in months. The violence throws into question the future of an interim agreement aimed at reopening the strait and ending the war.

The rising tensions have repercussions beyond the Gulf region. The effective blockade of the strait by Iran has driven up energy prices, contributing to global inflation. Despite these developments, U.S. Central Command maintains that they are safeguarding navigation freedom, countering Iran's threat.

TRENDING

1
Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Global
2
Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Global
4
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026