Strait Showdown: U.S. and Iran Escalate Gulf Tensions
U.S. and Iran have resumed hostilities with missile and drone exchanges in the Gulf. The latest escalation involves Tehran's closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz and multiple attacks on U.S. and allied facilities. The conflict drives up global energy prices and poses significant geopolitical risks.
The Gulf witnessed a sharp return to conflict as U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged missile and drone attacks over the weekend. The hostilities threatened the stability of the region and have caused an energy price surge globally.
Centered on the pivotal Strait of Hormuz, the conflict began anew following several days of attacks targeting commercial shipping and U.S. facilities. Iranian forces struck locations across the Gulf, prompting U.S. Central Command to respond with widespread strikes on over 300 Iranian targets.
Iran's actions, including temporarily closing the strait and targeting U.S. allies, escalated tensions and interrupted energy shipments. Diplomatic negotiations continue, yet the conflict underscores growing geopolitical risks as both nations exchange severe military responses.