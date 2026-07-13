Energy Markets Surge as US-Iran Tensions Mount; Precious Metals Under Pressure

Crude oil prices are rising against a backdrop of fresh US-Iran tensions, impacting the Strait of Hormuz and energy markets. With potential interest rate hikes looming to combat inflation, gold and silver traded lower, while base metals and global economic growth face uncertainty amid geopolitical risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:50 IST
Energy Markets Surge as US-Iran Tensions Mount; Precious Metals Under Pressure
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a dramatic turn of events, crude oil markets are witnessing significant volatility, fueled by the recent escalation of military exchanges between the United States and Iran. The consequent focus on the highly strategic Strait of Hormuz has put energy markets in the spotlight, prompting prices for crude oil to rise, according to Nirmal Bang, a domestic brokerage firm.

As prices climbed, Brent crude saw a near three percent increase to USD 78.09 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose by 2.8 percent to approximately Rs 73.31 per barrel. The ongoing pattern of missile strikes between the two nations threatens to amplify risk premiums within crude markets, it was noted.

However, the geopolitical tension seemingly places heightened pressure on precious metals. Gold suffered a weekly loss as investors faced uncertainty regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, likely to remain aggressive in response to inflationary pressures from escalating energy costs. In contrast, the London Metal Exchange reported a decline in aluminum prices, despite copper overcoming hurdles with a consistent weekly advance.

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