China's Retail Vision 2030: A Trillion-Yuan Ambition

China aims for retail sales of 60 trillion yuan by 2030, focusing on boosting services consumption and tourism. The government's strategy includes expanding the visa-free scheme and increasing direct flights to key countries. This plan is part of China's 15th five-year initiative to expand domestic consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:56 IST
China's Retail Vision 2030: A Trillion-Yuan Ambition
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China has set an ambitious target for its retail sector, aiming to reach around 60 trillion yuan ($8.85 trillion) by 2030. This goal was outlined in the government's 15th five-year plan focused on expanding domestic consumption.

The initiative highlights a significant push for services consumption, with particular emphasis on sectors such as elderly care and childcare. These areas are expected to drive substantial growth in retail activities over the next decade.

To complement these efforts, the plan also seeks to bolster tourism by widening the scope of the visa-free entry scheme to encompass more countries and ramping up direct flight connections to Europe, the United States, and various Belt and Road countries.

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