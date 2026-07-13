Tragic Maritime Incident: Russian Attack on Togolese Vessel

A Togolese-flagged civilian merchant vessel was attacked by Russia, resulting in the death of three crew members and injuries to five, according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba. The vessel, which was carrying mineral fertilisers, was moored in the Odesa region during the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:52 IST
Tragic Maritime Incident: Russian Attack on Togolese Vessel
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A tragic incident occurred as a Russian attack targeted a Togolese-flagged civilian merchant vessel, leading to the death of three crew members and leaving five others injured, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported on Monday.

The merchant vessel, which was tasked with transporting mineral fertilizers, was docked in the Odesa region at the time of the assault, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper.

The situation highlights escalating tensions and the ongoing jeopardy faced by maritime operations in the region.

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