Mounting Opposition to New Tax Measures in Pakistan's Tribal Districts

The introduction of new taxes in Pakistan's merged tribal districts has sparked widespread resistance from political leaders, traders, and community representatives. They are calling for an extension of tax exemptions for another decade, fearing the economic strain on already struggling regions.

At a significant gathering chaired by District Amir Shah Faisal Afridi in Khyber's Jamaat-e-Islami office, participants voiced their disapproval. They highlighted unresolved economic challenges and inadequate basic services as reasons to oppose the government's taxation policy.

Despite the merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, many argue that the tribal districts still grapple with the aftermath of conflicts, making new taxes seem premature. Former federal minister Hamidullah Jan Afridi criticized the government’s decision, pledging to challenge it through constitutional channels.