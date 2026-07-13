Rising Tensions Propel Oil Prices Up as Hormuz Straits Face Renewed Challenges

The recent military exchanges between the United States and Iran have caused a notable spike in oil prices, with concerns mounting over energy shipments through the critical Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices jumped over 3% as Brent crude futures rose by $2.67, reaching $78.68, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained $2.48, closing at $73.89 a barrel.

This surge follows renewed conflicts as Iranian forces targeted U.S. assets in the Gulf, leading to heightened security measures and reduced shipping traffic. The Strait of Hormuz, which previously managed a substantial portion of global oil transport, experienced a significant drop in vessel traffic to a five-week low.

Efforts to attain a lasting peace face challenges, with derivative impacts on global oil supply levels. Goldman Sachs forecasts suggest increased pipeline infrastructure could eventually mitigate some disruptions, though current sea-held Iranian oil supplies remain challenged by competitive markets and shifting buyer preferences.