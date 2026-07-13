TSMC Gears Up for Record-Breaking $150 Billion CapEx: A Look at Future Innovations

Taiwan's TSMC plans to reveal updates on capital expenditure and advanced chip technologies, potentially reaching $150 billion over three years. With plans to expand overseas manufacturing and invest in next-gen technologies, TSMC continues to lead the global semiconductor market, maintaining an edge over competitors like Intel and Samsung.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:00 IST
TSMC Gears Up for Record-Breaking $150 Billion CapEx: A Look at Future Innovations
TSMC's fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is set to unveil updates on its capital expenditure and breakthrough advancements in chip technologies at the forthcoming investor conference, as reported by Focus Taiwan. Liu Pei-chen, a researcher at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, stated that TSMC's investment plans might hit a historic peak in the upcoming three years, prioritizing cutting-edge semiconductor developments.

Liu elaborated that TSMC's capital expenditure could surpass $150 billion within this timeframe. The company had already indicated that its 2026 capex would be at the upper end of its $52-$56 billion guidance during its April investor meet. TSMC is expanding production of advanced 3nm and 2nm chips across its facilities in the U.S. and Japan.

Mass production of the 2nm process technology commenced in Taiwan last year. TSMC stands out for its stable yields and robust customer confidence, maintaining a technological advantage over competitors like Intel and Samsung. Liu anticipates TSMC will focus on 2nm advancements and next-gen investments, enhancing its global semiconductor stronghold. Additionally, TSMC is poised to boost investments in CoWoS packaging technology, pivotal for high-end electronics and computing devices.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026