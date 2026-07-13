TSMC Gears Up for Record-Breaking $150 Billion CapEx: A Look at Future Innovations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is set to unveil updates on its capital expenditure and breakthrough advancements in chip technologies at the forthcoming investor conference, as reported by Focus Taiwan. Liu Pei-chen, a researcher at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, stated that TSMC's investment plans might hit a historic peak in the upcoming three years, prioritizing cutting-edge semiconductor developments.

Liu elaborated that TSMC's capital expenditure could surpass $150 billion within this timeframe. The company had already indicated that its 2026 capex would be at the upper end of its $52-$56 billion guidance during its April investor meet. TSMC is expanding production of advanced 3nm and 2nm chips across its facilities in the U.S. and Japan.

Mass production of the 2nm process technology commenced in Taiwan last year. TSMC stands out for its stable yields and robust customer confidence, maintaining a technological advantage over competitors like Intel and Samsung. Liu anticipates TSMC will focus on 2nm advancements and next-gen investments, enhancing its global semiconductor stronghold. Additionally, TSMC is poised to boost investments in CoWoS packaging technology, pivotal for high-end electronics and computing devices.