Transforming Indian Management: XLRI and Dale Carnegie India's Groundbreaking Partnership

XLRI and Dale Carnegie India form a strategic partnership to integrate world-class behavioural and people-skills training in Indian management education. This collaboration aims to develop leadership and behavioural programmes that address the evolving landscape of leadership and are tailored for professionals and executives across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:26 IST
Transforming Indian Management: XLRI and Dale Carnegie India's Groundbreaking Partnership
From left: Pallavi Jha, Chairperson and Managing Director, Dale Carnegie India, with Fr. Sebastian George, S.J., Director, XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur.. Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark collaboration, XLRI Leadership Education and Development (XLEAD) and Dale Carnegie India have joined forces to revolutionize Indian management education. The partnership aims to blend XLRI's academic excellence with Dale Carnegie's globally recognized expertise in behavioural training, creating programs designed to equip Indian professionals with essential people skills.

This initiative comes in response to the evolving demands of leadership roles, emphasizing the importance of human capabilities over technical skills. As technology assumes routine tasks, skills such as judgment, influence, and empathy are becoming vital for professionals who aspire to lead effectively on a global stage.

The newly formed alliance will offer a range of structured programmes in key areas like business communication, executive presence, and storytelling, intended to cultivate the next generation of leaders. Courses will be available through various formats, ensuring accessibility to a wide range of learners, from management students to industry professionals.

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