Transforming Indian Management: XLRI and Dale Carnegie India's Groundbreaking Partnership

In a landmark collaboration, XLRI Leadership Education and Development (XLEAD) and Dale Carnegie India have joined forces to revolutionize Indian management education. The partnership aims to blend XLRI's academic excellence with Dale Carnegie's globally recognized expertise in behavioural training, creating programs designed to equip Indian professionals with essential people skills.

This initiative comes in response to the evolving demands of leadership roles, emphasizing the importance of human capabilities over technical skills. As technology assumes routine tasks, skills such as judgment, influence, and empathy are becoming vital for professionals who aspire to lead effectively on a global stage.

The newly formed alliance will offer a range of structured programmes in key areas like business communication, executive presence, and storytelling, intended to cultivate the next generation of leaders. Courses will be available through various formats, ensuring accessibility to a wide range of learners, from management students to industry professionals.