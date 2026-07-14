Shipping Storm: The Strait of Hormuz Dilemma

German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd has issued a sharp rebuke against President Donald Trump's proposal to impose a 20% charge on all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz, labeling the move as fundamentally wrong.

The company expressed its concern over the unpredictability surrounding the financial implications of escalating tensions in the Gulf region on its business operations.

As global trade faces potential disruptions, key stakeholders are closely monitoring the developments and assessing the long-term impacts of such geopolitical decisions.