Brazil's Political Drama: Bolsonaro Family Tensions Amid Election Year
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes banned Senator Flavio Bolsonaro from visiting his father, ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, for 90 days over a social media breach. This complicates Flavio's presidential campaign plans against Lula. The ban follows Jair's letter and family tensions with his stepmother, Michelle.
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In an unfolding political drama, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has imposed a 90-day ban preventing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro from visiting his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro. The decision, unveiled on Monday, centers on a social media controversy that could impede Flavio's presidential candidacy.
The ban was enacted after Jair Bolsonaro shared a letter through his son on social media, violating the terms of his house arrest, which prohibit any social media activity. The repercussions of this court decision might affect Flavio Bolsonaro's bid to challenge President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the upcoming presidential election.
The former president's letter emerged amid tensions with the senator's stepmother, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. It urged setting aside personal differences to support Flavio's political ambitions. Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced last year for coup plotting after his electoral defeat, remains under house arrest due to health reasons.
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