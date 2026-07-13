Manchester United's Major Midfield Acquisition: Andrey Santos from Chelsea

Manchester United has signed Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea on a contract until June 2031. The deal, with an initial fee of 48 million pounds, aims to fill the void left by Casemiro. Santos, 22, expressed his excitement for joining United and fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:43 IST
Manchester United's Major Midfield Acquisition: Andrey Santos from Chelsea
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a significant transfer move, Manchester United has officially signed Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea, securing his services until June 2031. The transaction involves an initial payment of 48 million pounds, with potential add-ons worth an additional two million pounds.

Santos, aged 22, expressed his longstanding ambition to join United, citing the club's storied history and the weight of responsibility that comes with wearing the badge. He shared his enthusiasm in a video message posted on Manchester United's social media channels.

With 43 appearances for Chelsea last season, Santos is seen as a key addition to manager Michael Carrick's squad, particularly in light of Manuel Ugarte's knee injury. Santos' international experience includes six caps for Brazil, although he was not part of the World Cup squad recently managed by Carlo Ancelotti.

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