Aerospace Mogul Ma Xingrui Expelled Amid Corruption Allegations

Ma Xingrui, a former Chinese Politburo member, has been expelled from the Communist Party amid serious corruption charges. This marks the latest in a series of high-profile purges under President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign. Ma, a former leader in China's aerospace sector, reportedly engaged in extensive 'family corruption'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 16:26 IST
Aerospace Mogul Ma Xingrui Expelled Amid Corruption Allegations
  • Country:
  • China

Ma Xingrui, once a towering figure in Chinese aerospace, has been expelled from the Communist Party due to serious corruption allegations. This development signifies a heightened phase in President Xi Jinping’s persistent anti-corruption campaign.

Official reports claim Ma orchestrated benefits and appointments in exchange for favors, ranging from gifts to below-market property deals. His family is accused of leveraging his influence to amass significant benefits, which the authorities described as 'extremely serious' family corruption.

Ma's expulsion follows an intensified crackdown on corruption involving senior officials, reflecting a broader scrutiny of China's defense and aerospace sectors. The situation underscores the ongoing rigor of the anti-graft campaign within China's vast political and bureaucratic frameworks.

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