Freezing Kane: Argentina Fans Embrace Superstitions Ahead of World Cup Clash

In anticipation of the World Cup semi-final against England, Argentina fans engage in their traditional 'cabalas,' superstitions aimed at influencing their team's success. Fans are freezing opponent names, including England's Harry Kane, as part of these rituals. Such practices reflect a deep-rooted tradition in Argentine soccer culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 23:07 IST
Freezing Kane: Argentina Fans Embrace Superstitions Ahead of World Cup Clash
  • Country:
  • Argentina

As Argentina prepares for its World Cup semi-final against England, fans aren't leaving anything to chance, resorting to superstitions such as freezing the name of England's captain, Harry Kane, in a bid to impact the game's outcome.

This ritualistic practice is part of the nation's 'cabalas,' a tradition of superstitions that fans believe can sway their team's fortunes. In a country where soccer is akin to a religion, these routines provide a semblance of control over the unpredictable nature of the sport.

From wearing unwashed jerseys to occupying the same seats, and now even sharing AI-generated images symbolically freezing opponents, 'cabalas' are deeply woven into the tapestry of Argentine soccer folklore, cherished by both fans and coaches alike.

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