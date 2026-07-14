Freezing Kane: Argentina Fans Embrace Superstitions Ahead of World Cup Clash

As Argentina prepares for its World Cup semi-final against England, fans aren't leaving anything to chance, resorting to superstitions such as freezing the name of England's captain, Harry Kane, in a bid to impact the game's outcome.

This ritualistic practice is part of the nation's 'cabalas,' a tradition of superstitions that fans believe can sway their team's fortunes. In a country where soccer is akin to a religion, these routines provide a semblance of control over the unpredictable nature of the sport.

From wearing unwashed jerseys to occupying the same seats, and now even sharing AI-generated images symbolically freezing opponents, 'cabalas' are deeply woven into the tapestry of Argentine soccer folklore, cherished by both fans and coaches alike.