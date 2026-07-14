Italian Parliament Rejects Meloni's Voting Reforms

Italy's political landscape witnessed a dramatic turn as the parliament decisively rejected a significant part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's proposed voting reform package. The plans, introduced by Meloni's party, aimed at reshaping electoral procedures ahead of next year's general elections.

The defeat marks a notable setback for Meloni, underscoring the challenges she faces within the legislative chamber. The reform's rejection not only highlights internal divisions but also signals growing opposition from her political rivals.

With the general elections looming, this parliamentary decision adds layers of complexity to Meloni's political strategy, as she navigates a shifting political terrain in Italy.