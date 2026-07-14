Italian Parliament Rejects Meloni's Voting Reforms

Italy's parliament has rejected a major component of voting reforms pushed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party. This decision poses a significant challenge for Meloni, with general elections on the horizon. The rejection highlights internal divisions and opposition she faces in implementing electoral changes before the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 23:09 IST
Italian Parliament Rejects Meloni's Voting Reforms
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  • Italy

Italy's political landscape witnessed a dramatic turn as the parliament decisively rejected a significant part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's proposed voting reform package. The plans, introduced by Meloni's party, aimed at reshaping electoral procedures ahead of next year's general elections.

The defeat marks a notable setback for Meloni, underscoring the challenges she faces within the legislative chamber. The reform's rejection not only highlights internal divisions but also signals growing opposition from her political rivals.

With the general elections looming, this parliamentary decision adds layers of complexity to Meloni's political strategy, as she navigates a shifting political terrain in Italy.

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