Bhojshala Verdict: Trust in Judiciary Amid Communal Tensions

The Supreme Court's interim order allows Muslims to offer Friday prayers in a designated space outside the Bhojshala complex. The Hindu Front for Justice affirms faith in the judiciary, hoping for a final verdict favoring the Hindu claim on the site, while political tensions brew around the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 23:08 IST
Bhojshala Verdict: Trust in Judiciary Amid Communal Tensions
Hindu Front for Justice state vice-president and Bhojshala petitioner Ashish Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a fresh development concerning the Bhojshala complex dispute in Madhya Pradesh, the Supreme Court issued an interim order allowing the Muslim community to hold Friday prayers in a designated area adjacent to the complex. The interim relief comes as part of ongoing legal contention over the Bhojshala site, which the Madhya Pradesh High Court previously declared a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

Speaking on the matter, Ashish Goyal, vice-president of the Hindu Front for Justice and a petitioner in the case, emphasized trust in India's judiciary. 'Whatever arrangements or directions are made by the courts should be followed,' Goyal asserted, reiterating that the High Court's earlier directions allowing Hindu worshippers access to the temple site remain intact.

As legal proceedings continue, political figures weigh in on the sensitive issue. Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez criticized the ruling BJP for allegedly exploiting the situation to stir communal tensions, underscoring the need for peace and communal harmony in the state. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's notice to both the central and state governments highlights the gravity of the ongoing legal battle over the historically contested site.

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