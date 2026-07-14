Supreme Court Justices Seek Security Funding Amid Rising Threats

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared before Congress requesting an increase in security funding due to a rise in threats against them. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, included, described wearing a bulletproof vest and being targeted in swatting incidents.

Barrett and Justice Elena Kagan advocated for a 10% budget increase for court security, predicting a 38% rise in threats this year. Their congressional appearance was the first of its kind since 2019.

Amid ethics scrutiny, the court adopted its first code of conduct. Justice Kagan expressed support for a judicial ethics panel, while Barrett remained uncertain, citing complexities in enforcement.