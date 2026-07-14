AI Tug-of-War: Wall Street's Great Gamble

The paradox of artificial intelligence on Wall Street deepens as uncertainty over its profitability thickens. AI advocates and critics alike are reinforcing their convictions despite astronomical figures involved, whether in spending, profits, or returns. This growing entrenchment among market participants highlights the volatile financial landscape ahead.

Bank of America's latest survey reveals that while 82% of fund managers see the AI trade as overpopulated, half still believe a bubble hasn't formed. Bulls argue massive AI-related capital expenditures signal an enduring stock rally, but skeptics warn soaring buildout costs may not yield expected returns. Semiconductors, they note, may ultimately benefit most.

With dependency on an optimistic AI narrative intensifying, U.S. tech investments face heightened risks. Volatility signals a market overexposed to AI dynamics, illustrated by significant fluctuations in U.S. and South Korean AI-heavy indices. As the debate rages, Wall Street continues to navigate uncharted territory without a clear AI playbook.