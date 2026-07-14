Uber Sets Sights on Acquiring Delivery Hero

Uber Technologies is in advanced negotiations to acquire German food-delivery firm Delivery Hero, with a deal potentially closing as soon as this week. The acquisition could value Delivery Hero significantly above its current trading price, following Uber's raised stake in the company earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:11 IST
Uber Sets Sights on Acquiring Delivery Hero
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a strategic move to expand its footprint, Uber Technologies is reportedly in advanced stages of negotiations to acquire Delivery Hero, a well-known German food-delivery company. This information, disclosed by Bloomberg News, suggests the deal may be finalized by the end of this week.

The acquisition, if successful, could value Delivery Hero well above its current trading price of approximately €36 per share. This potential transaction underscores Uber’s aggressive strategy in the highly competitive food-delivery sector.

Neither Uber nor Delivery Hero confirmed the talks when reached by Reuters; however, Delivery Hero shares rose by over 5% following the news, while Uber’s own stock experienced a 3% decline.

TRENDING

1
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
2
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
3
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
4
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026